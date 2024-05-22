Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,836 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Globe Life worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 304,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Globe Life by 141.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after acquiring an additional 273,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 434,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,527. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

