Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,621 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $45,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.09. 15,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $156.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

