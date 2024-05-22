CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.45 million.

CAE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.