CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. CAE also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

NYSE:CAE opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

