Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 25,328 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $53,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 40,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,787. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

