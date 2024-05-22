Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 240,936 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,936 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,373. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.