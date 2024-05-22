Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 341,878 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,878 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $52,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,174,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.36. 91,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,313. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

