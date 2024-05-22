Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 609,238 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 675.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $58,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,268. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.