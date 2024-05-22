Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 66,884 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $63,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,432. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

