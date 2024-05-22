Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $57,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.46. 45,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $336.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.