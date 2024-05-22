Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 417,498 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,498 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after buying an additional 1,541,319 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 433,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after buying an additional 701,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,387. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

