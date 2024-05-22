American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

