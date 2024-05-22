Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 741,363 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $65,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 205,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,026. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

