Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CSIQ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 533,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,115,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,543 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

