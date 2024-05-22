MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $22.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

