Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $294.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.95. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

