Balentine LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.