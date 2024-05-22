Balentine LLC Sells 4,778 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,796,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

