Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of Brown & Brown worth $233,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRO opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.