Balentine LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

