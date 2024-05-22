Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of American Water Works worth $174,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $277,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.