SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $73.76

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.76, but opened at $72.12. SEA shares last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 543,856 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

