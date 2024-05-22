SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.45. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 217,233 shares changing hands.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

