D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

