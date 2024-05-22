D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,275,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

