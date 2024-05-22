Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,689 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

