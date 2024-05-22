Sachetta LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 33.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

