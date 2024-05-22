Sachetta LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $332.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.13 and a 200 day moving average of $323.29. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

