Sachetta LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

