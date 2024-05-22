Sachetta LLC Invests $50,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

