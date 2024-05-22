Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

