Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.