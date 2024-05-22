First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 305,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.