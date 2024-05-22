D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

