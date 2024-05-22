D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,266 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

