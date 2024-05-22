Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,526,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.95. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

