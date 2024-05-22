D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

