D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

