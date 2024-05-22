D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 622 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.