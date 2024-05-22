D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 121,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

