Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 382,582 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,582 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.83% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $314.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.49 and a 1-year high of $314.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

