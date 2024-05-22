Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after buying an additional 365,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 275,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

