Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $727.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

