Sachetta LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.