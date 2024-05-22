Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 1,066 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,254,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.