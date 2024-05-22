2,180 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.