Sachetta LLC Invests $83,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 688.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

