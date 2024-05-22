Balentine LLC Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

