Balentine LLC Sells 841 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

