ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,001,000 after buying an additional 143,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,197,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.